The Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 2 at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts in New York. As always, celebrities and guests will have to follow a strict dress code. Here, check out this year's theme: Gilded Glamour.

The first Monday in May is approaching and that means that it’s almost time for the Met Gala or the Met Ball, a charity event for the benefit of the Costume Institute held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Also known as the ‘Oscars of Fashion’, it’s one of the most highly anticipated events of the year.

The event, which is supervised by Vogue US editor in chief Anna Wintour, is attended by A-list celebrities, who will have to dress according to the theme of the Costume Institute collection for that year. The themes have varied widely over the years, from religious to trends like punk, camp or the future.

Some Met Galas have also paid tribute to specific designers such as Alexander McQueen or Rei Kawakubo. However, this year the theme is the continuation of last year’s ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’, which celebrated American designers and culture. Here, check out more about this year’s themes and what is ‘gilded glamour’.

Met Gala 2022 theme: 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' and Gilded Glamour

According to a press release cited by Harper's Bazaar, the first part of the exhibition centered more in the ‘modern vocabulary’ of American fashion, while the second part will “further investigate the evolving language of American fashion through a series of collaborations with American film directors who will visualize the unfinished stories inherent in The Met’s period rooms.”

So, what does this mean for the dress code? According to the same report, the invitations specified attendees must dress for 'gilded glamour' and 'white tie'. The Gilded Age was a 30-year period, between the American Civil War and World War One, which was characterized by a growing population and economy.

During this period, several families (Frick, Carnegie, Rockefeller, etc.) saw their fortunes ascend. In that regard, fashion was maximal with many ornaments, including lace, crystal trimmings and even bird wings. Also, the women were very structured attires, and the undergarments include many pieces such as corsets, which are a trend right now.