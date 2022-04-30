The Met Gala 2022 or Costume Institute Benefit will take place on Monday, May 2 at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts in New York and many big A-listers will attend the event. Here, check out how to watch or stream it.

The Met Gala, a charity event for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, is considered the ‘biggest night of fashion’. This year the ceremony. organized by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, will celebrate the evolution of American fashion and the Gilded Glamour.

The event, which usually takes place on the first Monday of May, is the perfect scenario for designers and celebrities to showcase their boldest and most glamorous looks. However, as every year, they had to stick to a theme and this time is ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion'.

This year’s co-chairs and hosts of the event will be actors Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Meanwhile, Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour will continue in the role of honorary co-chairs. Here, check out how to watch the 2022 Met Gala red carpet.

Where and how to watch the Met Gala 2022

Fashion lovers can watch all the red carpet action of the Met Gala 2022, which will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts in New York, on Vogue’s official livestream through all their digital platforms and social media (Instagram, Facebook and Twitter).

The stream will kick off at 6 PM ET and it will be hosted by Vogue editor Hamish Bowles, actress Vanessa Hudgens, and TV personality La La Anthony. Last year, it was hosted by actress Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer.

This year’s theme is trying to explore the “evolving language of American fashion.” According to Harper's Bazaar, the dress code of this year specified that the attendees must dress for 'gilded glamour' and 'white tie'.