After seven months with the Daylight Saving Time or Summer Time, Mexico is getting ready to change the clocks for the Winter Time. Here, check out when and where is the DST ending.

Mexico has applied the Daylight Saving Time (DST), also known as summer time, since 1996 with the intention of saving electricity. However, there are studies that have found that the time change has several negative health effects, such as cardiovascular problems, memory problems and sleep disorders. So, this might be the last time that the country will have to move the clocks back.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has vowed to end the DST. On September 29, the Chamber of Deputies approved said proposal, but its discussion in the Senate is still pending. According to surveys made by the Mexican government, 71% of the population is against the DST.

However, while there’s nothing established yet, the country is getting ready to welcome the Winter Time. Here, check out everything you need to know such as when, where and how to make the change.

When does Daylight Saving Time begin in Mexico?

Daylight saving time begins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 and ends on April 1, 2023, only if the law isn’t changed. However, first it has to be discussed in the Senate, after being approved by the Chamber of Deputies.

Winter time 2022 in Mexico: Do the clocks move forward or back?

The clocks will have to be set back one hour on Sunday, October 30. If the Daylight Saving Time stays, then on April 1, 2023 the clock will be moving forward one hour. This change, according to studies, is related to an increase of traffic accidents, as well as other health’s disruptions.

Winter Time 2022 in Mexico: Does it change across the country?

While in the majority of the territory the change is required, not all entities in the country make the change. All municipalities in the border area with the United States are exempt, as well as Quintana Roo and Sonora.