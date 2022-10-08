Season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise” is underway and fans already want to know how things will end. Here, check out all you need to know about Michael Allio, and if he ends up with someone or not.

The eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise is here, and things are moving fast on the beach. The 20 official contestants started making connections, and there are some couples that seem promising. However, it is early to know what will happen… Of course, unless you want spoilers. Check out here, Michael Allio’s fate in Paradise.

Michael Allio, from Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, is trying once again to find love. He is one of the fan-favorites, and he had a connection with Sierra Jackson during the first episodes. He got her a rose during the first rose ceremony.

As fans of the franchise know, Michael is widower and he had concerns about coming to the show. However, Sierra didn’t hesitate to show him some support. “Since my wife passed away, dating is challenging,” he said. “When things get too real, I get scared,” he confessed. So, does he find love?

BiP 2022 spoilers: Does Michael Allio and Sierra Jackson end up together?

While fans are rooting for Sierra and Michael to end up together, there is bad news for those shippers. Michael Allio and Sierra don’t end up together. However, Michael does end up finding love with Danielle Maltby, who will appear later on the show.

According to Reality Steve, Maltby, from Nick Viall’s season, is set to arrive this season and the two of them hit it off. They are one of the final six couples that made it into the finale. And, if you’re wondering, they are still together.

They were photographed together at the wedding of Wells Adams, aka the official bartender in Paradise, and actress Sarah Hyland. So, fans will have to see how things unfold on the show but, either way, it seems they are going pretty strong.