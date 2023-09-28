This morning, the passing of one of the most well-known and talented actors in the industry, Michael Gambon, was confirmed. The star will always be fondly remembered and his legacy will live on through the films he has left behind.

He is known for portraying Albus Dumbledore in Harry Potter over eight installments, having been cast in the role from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban following the original actor, Richard Harris‘s, passing.

The actor began his career in the theater under the tutelage of Laurence Olivier and has received several accolades over the years, including an Olivier Award for his work in the play A View from the Bridge.

What was the cause of death of Sir Michael Gambon?

Michael Gambon peacefully passed away at the age of 82, surrounded by his family, after suffering from pneumonia, as confirmed by the actor’s close circle on the morning of September 28.

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. We kindly ask that you respect our privacy during this painful time and appreciate your messages of support and love”, conveyed his loved ones through their representative, Clair Dobbs.