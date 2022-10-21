Just when we think Taylor Swift is at the top of her career, she releases another album that proves she still has a lot more to give. With the arrival of Midnights on the platforms, here's a look at who will be featured in the pop star's music videos.

Taylor Swift returns to the premiere arena with 20 new tunes that have made fans vibrate to the rhythm of pop. Dreams, fantasies and nightmares are some of the themes that tint the songs of the 32-year-old pop singer. Many theories have been developed after the lyrics came to light regarding their meaning.

Some of the most listened were Lavender Haze and Anti-hero. The first one works as a declaration of intentions of what the album is going to give, while the second one is one of the most powerful and vindictive, since Tay speaks openly about depression, self-dejection and sadness.

Now, following multiple previews of his upcoming music videos for the star's tenth album, the list of actors who will star in and star in the videos has been revealed. The first trailer was unveiled during the third quarter of Thursday Night Football on the night of October 20..

Which artists will participate in the Midnights videos?

Along with the release of the album, Taylor released Anti-hero, the first music video for the album. An announcement about a possible international tour is expected to be made next year and this means her return to the stage after 5 years of absence.

Also, after releasing the video, more music videos will be coming out over the course of the next few weeks, so here's the list of the 12 figures that will be appearing in multiple videos of Taylor Swift's released songs: