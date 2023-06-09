Mike Batahey was known for being a popular comedian who played Dennis Markowski, the laundry manager in Breaking Bad, the series starring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. This afternoon the sad news of his passing was released.

TMZ was the first to confirm the unexpected event. The media quoted the actor’s sister and assured that he passed away due to a health problem on Thursday, June 1, eight days ago.

Many of his close friends and loved ones dedicated some words to him on his social networks. His manager assured that they are planning a memorial service in Plymouth for next week, so that he can be fired in the right way.

What was Mike Batayeh’s cause of death?

Mike passed away on Thursday, June 1 at his home in Michigan after suffering a cardiac arrest. His sister Diane was the one who confirmed his cause of death and who notified the media of what had happened eight days ago.

As far as is known, the 52-year-old star had no history or problems with her heart, so it was a real surprise. “He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many,” his family said.