Nearly two months after the former heavyweight champion beat up an unruly passenger on board a JetBlue plane, Tyson was all laughs about the incident on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show.

Mike Tyson was on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night and discussed a wide range of topics, from his ear biting incident against Evander Holyfield, his cannabis business, and his infamous punch out of Melvin Townsend III on board an airplane.

In April, Melvin Townsend III was intoxicated when he began to bother the former heavyweight boxer in first class of a flight bound for San Francisco. Townsend III made gestures and noises that eventually caused Tyson to snap and punch the man slouched on his seat.

Thousands on social media took to Tyson side in the incident when it was revealed that Townsend was drunk and unruly to Iron Mike. Eventually Tyson was cleared of all charges and discussed the matter on Jimmy Kimmel.

Tyson was ‘high’ when he punched Melvin Townsend III

On the show Tyson admitted that he was high before boarding the plane and did not excuse his actions. “Hey listen, I’m usually good at these things,” Tyson said. “I was wrong, that should’ve never happened. That’s me back in my primitive child stages, I shouldn’t of done that, but I was just irritated, tired, high, and pissed off. S*** happens! I don’t wanna hurt nobody!”

It is important to note that Tyson actually posed for a picture but when Townsend continued to harass Tyson things got out of hand. Townsend III began to make jokes about “they should have never given you money”, referring to the Dave Chappelle Rick James sketch, right before Tyson let him have it.

Townsend III is no stranger to trouble with the law as his criminal record includes possession of Oxycodone, grand theft, burglary, trafficking of stolen property, and fraud.