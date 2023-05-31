‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’, which will hit theaters this weekend (June 2), has already been received with praise by critics, holding a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes so far. The first movie (Into the Spider-Verse) has been considered one of the best cinematic versions of the iconic Marvel hero, so it’s not surprising that producers want to take Miles Morales from animation to live-action.

While there’s another movie planned as part of the trilogy, next year’s ‘Beyond the Spider-Verse,’ it seems like Sony wants to take advantage of the hype, especially as Tom Holland’s return as Peter Parker seems far on the horizon. Producer Amy Pascal confirmed that the fourth movie, in which Zendaya is also set to appear, has been delayed due to the Writers Guild’s strike.

In the ‘Spider-Verse’ films, Miles Morales is voiced by Shameik Moore, with Hailee Steinfeld voicing Gwen Stacey. For the second film, talent such as Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Ayo Edebiri and Oscar Isaac also complete the cast. But, is one of these actors reprising their roles in the live-action? Here’s what we know.

Is a Miles Morales’ Spider-Man movie confirmed?

Yes, per Variety, producer Amy Pascal teased that they’re working on it. “It’s all happening,” she told the outlet. Meanwhile, producer Avi Arad teased that a “Spider-Woman” movie will come out “sooner than you expect.”

Who could be on the cast?

It’s too early to talk about casting. However, fans always have strong opinions about who they like to see in a live-action film and Miles Morales is no different. Some actors that fans would like to see as the character are: Justice Smith, Dallas Dupree Young or Caleb McLaughlin.

Is there any release date?

As we said before, the movie is still in early development. So,there’s still no clear schedule for it, especially as the Writers Guild’s strike is still ongoing. In the meantime, there’s other Spider-Man Universe projects coming out, such as ‘Madame Web.’