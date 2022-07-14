The It girl, Millie Bobby Brown, and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, are currently sharing a relaxing vacation on the most beautiful beaches of Italy. Here's everything you need to know about their relationship and what singer Jon Bon Jovi thinks about his son's relationship.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have established themselves as one of the most popular couples of the new generation. The 18-year-old actress and the 20-year-old son of the rock singer met through mutual friends a year ago.

Millie stepped strong in the industry in 2016, when she made a leap to fame with the Netflix series, Stranger Things. While Jake, son of renowned singer Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea, tries to follow the same path, as he is an actor and is currently studying at Syracuse University in New York.

The young couple generated rumors that they were together for the first time in June 2021, after Jake shared a selfie with Millie on Instagram, the caption "bff <3". By November 1 of that same year, the actress posted a photo of the two sharing a kiss while riding the London Eye, already making their relationship official.

How Jon Bon Jovi feels about his son's relationship with Millie Bobby Brown

A source close to the Living On a Prayer singer's family confirmed to Hollywood Life the adoration they all feel for the young actress. "She has met Jake's entire family and they all adore her. They couldn't be happier that he is with such a beautiful, caring and loving woman. Many people think them are just experiencing young puppy love and that it won't last, but Jake's parents know it can last because they were the same age as Jake and Millie when they started dating in 1980."

The couple has been spotted sharing countless recitals, dinners, premieres and events together. In turn, the two share a lot of time with Millie's best friend, Noah Schnapp. The three were last seen together at a Harry Styles concert, where the actress posted a photo with her boyfriend, saying "alexa play love of my life by harry styles".