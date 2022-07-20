Millie Bobby Brown, who is most known for her role as Eleven in the Netflix’s series Stranger Things, is one of the highest-paid actors of the year, according to a new report from Variety. Here, check out her salary for Enola Holmes 2.

Millie Bobby Brown has earned her place as one of the most relevant Hollywood’s younger stars. She made her big break thanks to her role as Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things, and since then has expanded her acting career, while also building a strong personal brand.

Bobby Brown, who was cast as Eleven at 12, not only has appeared in films such as “Godzilla vs. Kong'' and “Enola Holmes,” she has also explored other endeavors such as designing a clothing line for Converse or being a model for Calvin Klein.

However, Bobby Brown, who was also named as one of the 100 most influential people by Time in 2018, is ready to keep showing her talent as an actor with three upcoming projects for Netflix, including the sequel for Enola Holmes. And her salary is making her the highest-paid young star under 20.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes 2 salary makes her the fourth highest-paid actress

According to a new report from Variety, Millie Bobby Brown is making a $10 million upfront salary for starring in the sequel of “Enola Holmes,” alongside Henry Cavill. That means that, according to the Twitter account Film Updates, she is the highest-paid actor under 20.

She also would be the fourth highest-paid actress per project, following Jennifer Lawrence ($25 million for No Hard Feelings per PuckNews), Zendaya ($13-15M for Challengers via PuckNews), and Margot Robbie ($12.5M for Barbie per Variety).

Besides Enola Holmes 2, Bobby Brown is set to appear in The Electric State, directed by the Russo Brothers and alongside Chris Pratt, and Damsel, an action-adventure picture which is set to be released later this year.