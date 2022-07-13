Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp have been friends for many years and it has come to an important moment in the life of both of them and their relationship. Here we tell you all about the farewell of the actress to her friend.

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp have been friends for many years. The two met on the set of Stranger Things in 2016 when Millie was 12 and Noah was 10. Their friendship has matured and blossomed over the years, but remains just as unbreakable.

They both claimed to be best friends and confessed that if they were to become single in their 40s they would both get married, no kids involved. The explosive duo is known for being the jokesters of all the cast members of the acclaimed Netflix series. "Millie and I are the pranksters. Our first prank was on the Duffers and we made up that she was really sick. We put water in her mouth and she started throwing it up", Noah said.

They also played a practical joke on her costume designer, Emily, by posing as employees of the venue where she planned to have her wedding and told her the venue was no longer available. "That was a pretty good one. It's our prank that I'm most proud of. It was a little bad, but then we told her it was a joke and she was fine", he confessed.

Millie Bobby Brown said goodbye to Noah Schnapp

Millie Bobby Brown shared a photo on her Instagram profile with the actor, where the two are seen together and enjoying a break. The actress posted the image with the Dr. Dog song, Where'd all the time go? with the following caption: "Where'd all the time go? It's starting to fly. Look how the hands are waving goodbye", implying that the friends are saying goodbye.

Although the exact date is not yet known, Noah plans to go away to college and live on the college campus. To see his best friend he will have to wait for free time, his vacation or the new filming of the fifth season of Stranger Things. The actor will attend the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn), one of eight Ivy League universities.