Millie Bobby Brown says goodbye to Stranger Things: Which other actor will be leaving the Netflix series?

The eagerly anticipated final season of Stranger Things is something Netflix streaming service subscribers are looking forward to, although it seems there will be a considerable wait due to strikes in the United States.

Meanwhile, one of its stars spoke about the conclusion of the series and began to say goodbye. A few weeks ago, Millie Bobby Brown had mentioned this and stated that she is ready to close that chapter.

The 19-year-old actress affirmed that the show has been a “very important factor” in her life but that it was time to move. The same thing happened with another iconic actor, who portrays one of the most beloved characters.

Joe Keery talked about the ending of Stranger Things and his farewell

Just like the actress who portrays Eleven in the show, it’s now Joe Keery‘s turn to speak, the one who brings Steve Harrington to life. Even though the release date for the fifth and final season of ST is still unknown, the star has begun to bid farewell.

In a conversation with Women’s Wear Daily, he mentioned: “I owe my entire career to being on this series and all the opportunities I’ve had since then I owe to it. So, it’s very complicated”.

“I have a feeling of relief and sadness”, the actor continued. Then, when discussing his final performances as Steve, he said, “I think my goal is to absorb as much as I can while we do it, and not take anything for granted because it’s been an incredible journey with wonderful people”.

Finally, he concluded, “And then, once it’s done, move forward and try to hold onto the joy we had when we were making it. Everything has a beginning, a middle, and an end. It will also be good to reach the end of this”.