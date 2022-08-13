The actress has referred to one of her former boyfriends, Hunter Ecimovi, and how their relationship was. On multiple occasions she has confessed that it was not one of her healthiest relationships. Here we tell you everything Millie Bobby Brown said.

Millie Bobby Brown has been under the glare of Hollywood since 2016, when her most important series premiered and of which she is the main protagonist. That's right, Stranger Things, one of the most watched series in the entire Netflix catalog, created by the Duffer brothers.

She started acting in the series at a very young age, so the industry has seen her growth from up close. Many times the paparazzi have shown no mercy to the actress and many facts of her private life have been revealed, such as when she began her relationship with tiktoker Hunter Echo.

It is common knowledge that the two did not end on good terms and that there have been certain attitudes that have bothered Millie when they announced that they were no longer a couple. However, the actress has found love again and is now in a relationship with Jake Bongiovi, the son of legend Jon Bon Jovi.

Millie Bobby Brown talked about how toxic her ex Hunter Echo was

After the tiktoker Hunter Ecimovi, known as Hunter Echo, said that he had sexually groomed the young woman and that he had also embellished her, the actress did not let it go and did everything she had to do so that he could no longer give that kind of messages.

Their courtship took place when Hunter was 20 years old and Millie was 16. In mid-2021, Echo confessed that the actress would have sought him out until they were a couple and that her parents never objected. He assured that they came to live together for eight months. This did not cause any grace to the actress of Stranger Things or her fans, since he was denounced and had to close his account.

Millie's legal representatives filed a lawsuit against him for considering him "dishonest, irresponsible, offensive and hateful", although the actress never commented on that. Instead, in an interview with Allure, she expressed how vulnerable she felt during their relationship and called it an unhealthy situation.

"When you're publicly humiliated like this... I felt out of control, powerless, but walking away let me know everything I'm worth and this person couldn't take anything from me. I felt empowered. It felt like I could finally turn the page and end a chapter that felt fucking long. All I want to do in my career is help girls and young men know that I go through things too. I'm not that perfect person who sells skincare products and is on Stranger Things. Absolutely, I've made the wrong choices", stated Bobby Brown.



