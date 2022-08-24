Millie Bobby Brown will soon be a student and will leave acting aside for a while to immerse herself in her studies. Here we tell you which college she will be attending and what career she will be pursuing.

Millie Bobby Brown has become one of the most revealing and important figures in the industry at only 18 years old. The actress came under the spotlight in Hollywood when she was 10 years old and since then she hasn't stopped growing professionally for a second.

She is currently the highest paid actress under 20 years old and within the cast as well, earning around $300,000 per filmed episode of Stranger Things. Undoubtedly something very impressive for a young woman in the film and television market. She already has more than 25 projects in her filmography and many more to come.

We will soon see her in the fifth season of the show that has given her a great place, Stranger Things, the future movie The Thing About Jellyfish and Enola Holmes 2 (where she plays the main character, sister of the mythical Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes).

Where will Millie Bobby Brown attend college?

The Stranger Things actress has already enrolled in college and is currently taking online classes at Purdue University, which is located in West Lafayette, Indiana. It just so happens to be where the sci-fi series, which will soon begin filming its fifth season, is set to begin.

Millie is not the only one who will soon be leaving to begin studying. Her best friend and fellow cast member, Noah Schnapp, is another one who will have to take a break from acting. The 17-year-old has been accepted to the University of Pennsylvania, where he will study business.

What will Millie Bobby Brown study?

Millie already knows what she will study in college and it's not related to theater. The 18-year-old will immerse herself in Human Services. During an interview with Allure, the actress confessed that she hopes to "learn about the system and how to help young people".

"Of course, people may see it as pressure or fear, but I think that's the most exciting part of my job. People look at me, 'What are you going to say, Millie?' I'm going to say, 'Young women deserve an education. Young people all over the world deserve equal rights. [You] deserve to love the people you want to love. Be the people you want to be and achieve the dreams you want to achieve.' That's my message", she said.