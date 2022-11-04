Millie Bobby Brown is the young promise that has been in the spotlight for a few years now. The young actress has been very successful at only 18 years old. Here, check how much is her salary for playing Enola Holmes in the franchise.

Millie Bobby Brown has consolidated a great career over time and has been catalogued as one of the most talented and versatile young promises of her generation. Thanks to her work in Stranger Things, the actress had a great leap to fame and is now starring in one of the most popular franchises: Enola Holmes.

The sequel joined the Netflix catalog on October 27 and since then it has positioned itself as one of the most watched on the streaming platform. This time, Sherlock's little sister takes on her first case as a detective, but to unravel the mystery of a missing girl, she will need the help of her friends and her brother.

At only 18 years old, Millie has a fairly extensive filmography and it seems that she intends to continue adding successes, as we will soon see her working again with the Duffer brothers, creators of the series that has catapulted her to stardom. She will also appear in Damsel, The Thing About Jellyfish, The Girls I've Been and some other future productions.

How much was Millie Bobby Brown's salary in Enola Holmes?

Thanks to her salary in the detective movie, Millie became the fourth highest paid actress per project and also the highest paid actor under the age of 20 in the industry. According to Variety, the young woman earned a starting salary of $10 million for starring in the second installment of Enola Holmes. While in the first one she received a contract for $6.1 million, plus additional remunerations.

Will there be a third Enola Holmes movie?

Netflix has been looking for a good story to create a successful franchise and it seems they have found it. The saga premiered its second installment just 8 days ago and it looks like it's not the end yet. The first movie was seen in more than 76 million homes and received many positive reviews, which is a plus when thinking about expansion.

For now the streaming platform has not confirmed a third Enola Holmes, but this is not out of the ordinary, as they will first have to analyze how it has done and if it has really performed its premiere. Nancy Springer, author of the story, published 8 books about the little sister of the famous detective, so there is material for a while.