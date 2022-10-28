Millie Bobby Brown is just days away from the premiere of her latest movie, Enola Holmes 2. Yesterday was the premiere and many fans have noticed that the actress has new tattoos. Here, check out how many she has in total and what they mean.

Millie Bobby Brown's tattoos: How many does she have and what do they mean?

Millie Bobby Brown attended the premiere of Enola Holmes 2 with a princess dress that has shown the large number of tattoos she has. She attended the event held in New York City hand in hand with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, where both were more together and happy than ever, despite the rumors of separation that had been circulating.

Her latest movie will hit the Netflix platform on November 4 and during the red carpet the actress presented a beautiful Louis Vuitton look featuring a pink dress with black floral appliqués and a plunging back neckline. While her boyfriend wore an elegant total black suit.

At the premiere, Millie was with a very iconic friend: Mariah Carey. That's right, the two stars have been close friends for quite some time. They met through various events and presentations, getting to the point of forming a relationship over time. The actress confessed during an interview that Carey is "an incredible guiding light for me, because of the way we've connected".

How many tattoos does Millie Bobby Brown have?

The Enola Holmes and Stranger Things actress has 4 tattoos in total: a name, a series of numbers, a flower and a heart. The biggest of them all is on the side of her back, where you can see a kind of rose with a stem. On the other side, near the chest, is written the name Ruth.

With the dress she wore for the premiere of her last movie, it could be seen how two tattoos shone more. One was the silhouette of a heart that is on one of her clavicles and the other was the 001 that she got after filming the iconic Netflix series.

What do Millie Bobby Brown's tattoos mean?

All of the 18-year-old's tattoos have a very special meaning to her. The most sentimental is Ruth, which she got in honor of her grandmother, who passed away in November 2020 after contracting the coronavirus during the pandemic.

Then there's 011, which she got to immortalize the character she played in Stranger Things, Eleven. She was only 12 years old when she was chosen for the role and it has given her the great leap to fame, consolidating her career as an actress from a very young age.