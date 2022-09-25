Millie Bobby Brown has reached the peak of her career at a young age but that doesn't mean she can't keep growing and adding to her great filmography. The actress already has 6 upcoming projects in which she will be playing the lead role, as expected. Here we tell you what they are, what they are about and if they already have a release date.

Millie Bobby Brown is at the top of the entertainment industry totem pole. Over the years she has been consolidating her career with great roles, such as Eleven in Stranger Things (which has given her the great popularity she currently has) and she is only 18 years old.

Some time ago she had stated that she would take some time away from the media and sets to devote herself to her education, as she will soon start attending Purdue University, which is located in West Lafayette, Indiana. There she will study Human Services and on multiple occasions she assured that it is one of the things she is most passionate about.

But it seems that the break is over and the actress already has several projects in mind. First, the sequel to Enola Holmes will be released, in which she will play the main character, the little sister of the iconic detective Sherlock Holmes. Then we will see her filming the fifth season of ST, which seems to be the last one. But, there is more to come.

What movies will Millie Bobby Brown be in?

Enola Holmes 2

The movie, produced by Netflix and adapted from Nancy Springer's book series, is very close to joining the streaming platform's catalog. Millie will play the main character, Enola, and this time she will return to portray a new adventure to be released on November 4.

The plot begins when a young woman working in a match factory hires her to locate her missing sister. Before long, she is involved in a high-stakes chase through London, traveling from the seedy industrial underbelly of the city to the glittering finery of high society.

Damsel

Filming on Netflix's new fantasy film began in February of this year and is currently underway. It is scheduled for release in 2023. Brown will not only be the protagonist, but she is also part of the team of executive producers. The production will be directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (28 Days) from a script by Dan Mazeau (Wrath of the Titans).

The plot portrays the story of Princess Elodie who is told she is ready to marry a prince and live happily ever after, but is in fact in line to be sacrificed to a dragon after the big day. So far the cast includes Millie, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright and Ray Winstone.

The Electric State

The Electric Strate is the third art book by Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag who originally wrote Tales From The Loop. The story portrays Michelle, who will be played by Bobby Brown) and her toy robot Skip traveling through the fictional land of Pacifica in search of her missing brother.

The production will be set in a post-apocalyptic 1997, but filming has not yet begun and casting announcements have not been revealed.

The Girls I’ve Been

In this case we have a new film adaptation from Netflix and this time from the psychological thriller novel by Tess Sharpe. Filming has not yet begun but Millie will play the former Nora, a girl who spent her teenage years living under multiple different aliases.

Forced to follow in her con artist mother's footsteps growing up, Nora eventually escaped only to end up as a hostage in a bank heist. Will she be able to use her skills to escape once again? Complicating matters is the love triangle between Nora, her ex-boyfriend Wes and his new girlfriend Iris, who are taken hostage along with her, acording to Den Of Geek.

The Thing About Jellyfish

The film is an adaptation of the 2015 novel by Ali Benjamin and is about a high school girl mourning the death of a former friend. The production was originally announced in 2019, when Reese Witherspoon's production company acquired the rights.

In March 2021, Netflix and Brown, who will be playing Suzy Swanson, came on board. The plot kicks off after Suzy's friend dies and she becomes obsessed with the theory that it was a jellyfish sting that killed her. She tries to prove her hypothesis while navigating the complicated world of popularity and friendships at school.