A dumb decision while doing a dumb decision, Tyler Burey, a 20-year-old midfielder who plays for infamous soccer team Millwall, was driving in his car when he began to film himself inhaling what is being called “hippy crack”, a laughing gas, with two other friends in his car.

To top it all off the soccer player thought it was a good idea to upload the video to social media platform Snapchat, only to take it down 10 minutes later. Millwall has begun an internal investigation after seeing the footage according to The Sun.

Burey who was on loan to Hartlepool United until a severe hamstring injury put him out of action in September has yet to comment on the footage. Burey had scored three goals in 7 games for Hartlepool United. Hippy crack is said to become a drug of choice among soccer players in England and is set to become illegal.

What is Hippy Crack?

Hippy crack is the street name for Nitrous oxide, which is set to become illegal as the British government begins to crack down on it’s illegal uses. The drug can cause detachment, euphoria, and dissociation.

Notable soccer players who have been linked to the use of the drug are Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Jack Grealish. Burey is the latest case of a soccer player being linked to the drug which slows down motor skills considerably.