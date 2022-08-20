It's about time! Tomorrow arrives the new premiere of Milly Alcock and HBO. House of Dragon is just hours away from arriving on the platform and premiering its first episode, where we will see the great talent of the actress as the young princess. Here we tell you everything you should know about her.

Milly Alcock is the actress who is about to set the small screen on fire and blow fans' minds with her new starring role in House of Dragon, the spin-off of the acclaimed HBO series Game of Thrones, based on the book by George R.R. Martin.

The industry's newcomer will be playing the young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, who bears a strong resemblance to Emilia Clarke's character, Daenerys. The creators have been very excited about the premiere of the new series, as it promises to be just as successful as the original.

GOT has been the most watched show on the entire HBO platform since the beginning, so everyone has a lot of faith in the new production. The Heirs of the Dragon, the first episode of HOD will arrive tomorrow night and will begin the story set 200 years before the epic ending of A Song of Ice and Fire.

How old is Milly Alcock?

The Australian actress is 22 years old. She was born on April 11, 2000 in Sydney, Australia. Many details of her private life have not yet been revealed, so it is not known who her parents are. She has grown up with her family and her two brothers. On the other hand, she is 5 feet 7 inches tall and has a net worth of about $2 million according to TBills.

Where has Milly Alcock worked?

Milly's debut was in the television series Wonderland when she was just a teenager in 2014. As a child she has played Isabella Barrett in High Life, Cindi Jackson in Janet King's series three and has appeared in multiple commercials for NBN, Cadbury, KFC and Woolworths.

In 2018 she won the Casting Guild of Australia Rising Star Award for her role as Meg in Foxtel's drama Upright. Her character was that of a teenage runaway, who hitchhikes across 2,000 miles of the Australian outback. In March this year she was in Queensland to begin filming the second season.

She was also nominated for Best Comedy Actress but failed to take home the award. Last year she landed the role of the young princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, which we will see develop over the course of the morning to night. Her role is a pure blood Valyrian dragon rider and we will undoubtedly see her surrounded by dragons and lots of action.