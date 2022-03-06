Milo Ventimiglia has worked in the NBC series 'This Is Us' for six years. With the drama coming to an end this year, the actor is already looking for his next big project. Here, check it out.

Milo Ventimiglia is ready to say goodbye to ‘This is Us’ and his role of Jack Pearson, which he has portrayed for six years. While fans and the cast have been nostalgic about the series ending, the 44 year-old-actor agenda will look busier as usual, after booking new different projects.

Ventimiglia has a role in the fourth season of the critically acclaimed series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. For that project, the actor, who recently got his star on the walk of fame in Hollywood, reunited with Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and co-star Kelly Bishop.

The actor has also been busy pitching new ideas with his production company DiViDe Pictures and he already sold the script of the drama series ‘Hometown Saints’ to NBC. While it is unclear if he will star in it, he already booked his new role. Here, check it out.

Ventimiglia’s next role: A new drama series for ABC

According to Deadline, Ventimiglia will star and produce a new drama series for ABC. The show is called ‘The company you keep’ and the story follows a deception artist, Charlie,who crosses paths with Emma, an undercover CIA agent. The duo will be involved in a romance and things will get messier from there.

The show will be based on ‘My Fellow Citizens’, a Korean production. The original show ran for more than 30 episodes. Meanwhile, the remake is written by Julia Cohen, who also worked in Legion and Riverdale.

While this project has been rumored for a few months now to be approved, it has been finally made official. However, according to the report, the network hasn’t ordered a full season yet, only the pilot, so fans of Ventimiglia will have to wait for more news.