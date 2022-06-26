A new chapter of the Minions is just around the corner, and this time we will see the birth of one of the most beloved villains. If there is something remarkable in the Gru movies is its incredible soundtrack. Here is the list of the artists that will participate in the new film.

Minions: The Rise of Gru, the new production from Universal Pictures, has a release date of July 1. This time we will be able to appreciate how one of the most well-known and lovable villains was created.

The new production will bring back to the big screen the beloved Minions, who will embark on a new mission: to help Gru become a recognizable villain. Set in the early 1970s, 12-year-old Gru is a fan of The Vicious 6, a powerful group of supervillains popular around the world.

According to Red Carpet, his fanaticism leads him to devise a plan in which he must steal a precious stone from the gang, the problem is that while he is celebrating this triumph, he realizes that Otto, a newly joined minion, loses the loot. Now he must fight to restore his image as a villain.

Minions: The Rise of Gru full soundtrack

Producer Jack Antonoff confirmed the big official playlist of songs that the movie's soundtrack has. In keeping with the theme, the songs will be set in the 70's and performed by incredible artists. The likes of Diana Ross, Tame Impala, St. Vincent, Brockhampton and Kali Uchis, among others, cover 70's hits by Kool & the Gang, Nancy Sinatra, the Carpenters, John Lennon and many more.

Antonoff also confessed that the recordings of the songs were somewhat special and strange. At the same time, he also promised to share some of those stories on his social media at some point.

"proud to announce the soundtrack i made for minions: the rise of gru. my favorite 70s songs performed by my favorite artists + an original i wrote with sam dew, patrik berger and kevin parker performed by diana ross and tame impala, called “turn up the sunshine”. recording sessions for these were some of the most special and bizarre ….. stories one day :) cannot wait to start sharing these songs. starting may 20th they’re gonna be coming out here and there and then full soundtrack july 1st", he posted.

Here's the full list of songs and artists that will be involved in this new soundtrack, with a psychedelic and fresh style:

1. Turn Up the Sunshine - Diana Ross ft. Tame Impala

2. Shining Star - Brittany Howard ft. Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire, 1975)

3. Funkytown - St. Vincent (Lipps Inc., 1979)

4. Hollywood Swinging - Brockhampton (Kool & The Gang, 1974)

5. Desafinado - Kali Uchis (Stan Getz & Joao Gilberto, 1959)

6. Bang Bang - Caroline Polachek (Nancy Sinatra, 1966)

7. Fly Like an Eagle - Thundercat (Steve Miller Band, 1976)

8. Goodbye to Love - Phoebe Bridgers (The Carpenters, 1972)

9. Instant Karma! - Bleachers (John Lennon, 1970)

10. You’re No Good - Weyes Blood (Linda Ronstadt, 1975)

11. Vehicle - Gary Clark Jr. (The Ides of March, 1970)

12. Dance to the Music - H.E.R. (Sly and The Family Stone, 1967)

13. Black Magic Woman - Tierra Whack (Santana, 1970)

14. Cool - Verdine White

15. Born to Be Alive - Jackson Wang (Patrick Hernandez, 1979)

16. Cecilia - The Minions (Simon & Garfunkel, 1970)

17. Bang Bang - G.E.M. (Nancy Sinatra, 1966)

18. Kung Fu Suite - RZA

19. Minions: The Rise of Gru Score Suite - Heitor Pereira