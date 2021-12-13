The international beauty pageant Miss Universe 2021 took place on Sunday December 12 in Eliat, Israel. Here, find out who won the crown and results.

The Miss Universe 2021 beauty pageant took place on Sunday December 12 at the Dome, Port of Eilat in Eilat, Israel. 80 contestants from around the world competed for the Miss Universe crown. Here, check out who won and how were the results.

Miss Universe 2021 will succeed Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza from Mexico. The prestigious event was presented by Steve Harvey, who hosted the show for the sixth year in a row, with Carson Kressley and Cheslie Kryst.

Also, there were performances from guest artists JoJo and Noa Kirel. The USA is the country with the most crowns with eight in total, followed by Venezuela with seven. However, neither of them won the pageant this time.

Miss Universe 2021: Winner and results

The Miss Universe 2021 winner is Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu. The runner-up was Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira and the second finalist was Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane.

TOP 16

France

Colombia

Singapore

Panama

Puerto Rico

The Bahamas

Japan

Great Britain

USA

India

Vietnam

Aruba

Paraguay

Philippines

Venezuela

South Africa

TOP 10

Paraguay – Nadia Ferreira

Puerto Rico – Michelle Colón

USA – Elle Smith

India – Harnaaz Sandhu

South Africa – Lalela Mswane

The Bahamas – Chantel O’Brian

Philippines – Beatrice Gomez

France – Clémence Botino

Colombia – Valeria Ayos

Aruba – Thessaly Zimmerman

TOP 5

India – Harnaaz Sandhu

South Africa – Lalela Mswane

Paraguay – Nadia Ferreira

Colombia – Valeria Ayos

Philippines – Beatrice Gomez

TOP 3

South Africa - Lalela Mswane

Paraguay - Nadia Ferreira

India - Harnaaz Sandhu