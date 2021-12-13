The Miss Universe 2021 beauty pageant took place on Sunday December 12 at the Dome, Port of Eilat in Eilat, Israel. 80 contestants from around the world competed for the Miss Universe crown. Here, check out who won and how were the results.
Miss Universe 2021 will succeed Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza from Mexico. The prestigious event was presented by Steve Harvey, who hosted the show for the sixth year in a row, with Carson Kressley and Cheslie Kryst.
Also, there were performances from guest artists JoJo and Noa Kirel. The USA is the country with the most crowns with eight in total, followed by Venezuela with seven. However, neither of them won the pageant this time.
Miss Universe 2021: Winner and results
The Miss Universe 2021 winner is Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu. The runner-up was Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira and the second finalist was Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane.
TOP 16
France
Colombia
Singapore
Panama
Puerto Rico
The Bahamas
Japan
Great Britain
USA
India
Vietnam
Aruba
Paraguay
Philippines
Venezuela
South Africa
TOP 10
Paraguay – Nadia Ferreira
Puerto Rico – Michelle Colón
USA – Elle Smith
India – Harnaaz Sandhu
South Africa – Lalela Mswane
The Bahamas – Chantel O’Brian
Philippines – Beatrice Gomez
France – Clémence Botino
Colombia – Valeria Ayos
Aruba – Thessaly Zimmerman
TOP 5
India – Harnaaz Sandhu
South Africa – Lalela Mswane
Paraguay – Nadia Ferreira
Colombia – Valeria Ayos
Philippines – Beatrice Gomez
TOP 3
South Africa - Lalela Mswane
Paraguay - Nadia Ferreira
India - Harnaaz Sandhu