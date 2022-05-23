Tom Cruise will return as Ethan Hunt in the seventh installment of the ‘Mission Impossible’ franchise, ‘Dead Reckoning’. Here, check out when it is set to be released.

If someone is determined to maintain the big action blockbusters alive, that’s Tom Cruise. The 59-year-old actor will be back in cinemas this summer with ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (May 27) and is set to release at least two more ‘Mission Impossible’ films.

‘Dead Reckoning: Part One’ is the seventh installment of the spy thriller series starring Cruise as special agent Ethan Hunt the Impossible Missions Force (IMF). The first trailer was officially released by Paramount on Monday (May 23) and it features several stunts.

Cruise is known for making his own action feats and the footage shows that he’s not afraid of making them bigger with every film. Alongside Cruise, several members of the franchise will return such as Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson. Here, check out when the movie comes out.

Mission Impossible 7: When is the release date of ‘Dead Reckoning’?

‘Dead Reckoning: Part One’, written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, will hit theaters on July 14, 2023. McQuarrie was also behind ‘Rogue Nation’ (2015) and ‘Fallout’ (2018). The seventh film will be followed by a second part, set to be released in 2024.

These two films are expected to be the last appearance of Cruise in the series. Alongside Pegg, Ferguson and Rhames, the trailer for ‘Dead Reckoning’ shows the return of Vanessa Kirby as the ‘White Widow’, as well as Henry Czerny, who was the IMF director Eugene Kittridge in the first ‘Mission Impossible’ in 1996.

Plot details are under wraps. However, the teaser also shows Hayley Atwell as new character Grace and Esai Morales as the main villain. However, the action sequences take the spotlight with several stunts in a train, a car chase and Ethan Hunt driving a motorcycle off a cliff.