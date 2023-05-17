Tom Cruise is back with a new Mission Impossible installment and it’s time to see what other adventures the actor will have in Dead Reckoning – Part One. We’ve seen him drive all kinds of transports, grab onto a moving plane and many other risky actions. Now, it’s time to see what crazy things fate has in store for Ethan Hunt.

The film will mark the beginning of the end and the story, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is divided into two parts. The 60-year-old actor started in the franchise during 1996, when he was only 34 years old. So the farewell will be a big one.

Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and many other stars are also part of the impressive cast. Although the first part has not yet been released, it has been confirmed when the sequel will be released and fans will have to wait until June 28, 2024 to witness the long-awaited end of the action saga.

When will Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One be released on streaming?

The seventh film in the franchise will be released in theaters on July 12, 2023, so before making its big debut on a streaming service it will spend a lot of time on the big screen. It is estimated that 45 days later it will join the Paramount+ catalog, who is offering a one-week free trial in the United States.