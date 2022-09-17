Ryan Murphy reteamed with Evan Peters to bring back one of the most heinous criminals in the country's history. The production so far will have one season and is expected to be positively received by critics. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the new Netflix miniseries.

Ryan Murphy is set to reteam with Evan Peters and the two will premiere 'DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' very soon. The production is preparing to surprise audiences with a complete makeover for the actor. We have seen the duo do multiple series together, such as American Horror Story, but this time we will witness something completely new.

The first images of the miniseries have already been revealed after releasing the first teaser, which portrays the shocking and chilling events of the serial killer who deeply moved the state of Milwaukee in the late 70's. Jeffrey Dahmer was nicknamed The Milwaukee Monster after pleading guilty.

This role will be one of the most important in Peters' career, as we have previously seen him star in dramas but never in this way, as he will have to step into the shoes of one of the most notorious murderers in history, who killed 17 people between 1978 and 1991.

When is 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' coming to Netflix?

The series will be produced by Netflix and will arrive on September 21 to the catalog. It will have a total of 8 episodes, in which Evan will be in most of them. The streaming platform released the first teaser of what will be the suspense and crime production on Friday, September 16 and the final trailer will be released on Thursday, September 22.

'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story': What will the series focus on and what will it tell?

The miniseries will focus on Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the most macabre killers of the century. He managed to kill 15 men and boys through different methods, such as cannibalism, mutilation and necrophilia. The production will tell the story of his origins through his eyes and how the police let him go free when they saw him as harmless, giving him free rein to go on a killing spree over the years. It will focus on the circumstances surrounding them and not so much on the details of the murders.

The official synopsis explains, "Between 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey Dahmer horrifically claimed the lives of seventeen innocent victims. DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a series that exposes these unconscionable crimes, focusing on the neglected victims and their communities affected by the systemic racism and institutional failures of law enforcement that allowed one of America's most notorious serial killers to continue his killing spree. in plain sight for more than a decade".

'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story': Who's in the cast?

Evan Peters will be the main character, giving life to Jeffrey Dahmer. Nick A Fisher will play little Jeffrey. In turn, the main family is composed by Michael Learned who will be Catherine Dahmer, Richard Jenkins who will be Lionel Dahmer and Penelope Ann Miller who will be Joyce Dahmer.

On the other side will be the Sinthasomphone family, who will be played by Phet Mahathongdy (Somdy), Brayden Maniago (Somsack), Khetphet Phagnasay (Southone) and Kieran Tamondong (Kokonerak).

Dia Nash, Karen Malina White, Süfyan Elmoumi, David Barrera, Shaun J. Brown, Scott Michael Morgan, Colin Ford, Nikea Gamby-Turner and Niecy Nash are also part of the cast in different roles that we will get to know as the plot develops.