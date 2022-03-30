Moon Knight just premiered on Disney+. Starring Oscar Isaac, the fiction focuses on Steven Grant, this new Marvel antihero. Here, you can find out the date, plot and where to stream this new Marvel series.

Moon Knight just premiered on Disney+. Starring Oscar Isaac, the fiction focuses on Steven Grant and the enigma within his own mind. This antihero makes a leap to live action and becomes the first new character to lead a television production of this cinematographic universe.

Between villain and hero, this character was not clearly born with a streak of doing good like other Marvel superheroes. In fact, his story throughout the comics is characterized by darkness and mystery surrounding the experiences of Marc Spector and his multiple personalities: billionaire Steven Grant, taxi driver Jake Lockley, and more.

The role that Oscar Isaac portraits required him to commit to challenging character work opposite himself; in many scenes, he had to perform full sequences as Moon Knightand his multiple personalities. It was a challenge for Oscar Isaac that we can't wait to see.

What's Moon Knight about?

“After a fateful encounter, Steven discovers that he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with Marc Spector, a former mercenary, and the ruthless avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the Moon and vengeance. With their enemies converging on them, Steven must learn to adjust to this revelation and work with Marc. With other divine motives at play, the two must navigate their complex identities in the midst of a deadly battle raging between the mighty gods of Egypt.", says the official plot.

Moon Knight: Cast

Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight/Marc Spector/Steven Grant

as Moon Knight/Marc Spector/Steven Grant Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow

as Arthur Harrow May Calamawy in an undisclosed role

in an undisclosed role Gaspard Ulliel as Anton Mogart/Midnight Man

Where to stream this new Marvel series?

The series is already in Disney+ since Wednesday, March 30. It'll follow previous MCU TV shows including ‘Loki’, ‘What If...?’ and ‘Hawkeye’ to have a midweek release. Also, the show will have six episodes and the duration time of each will be between 40 to 50 minutes.