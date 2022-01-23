‘Moon Knight’ is part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series stars Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke. Here, check out what you need to know about this show such as release date, plot and cast.

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is here and, as you might know it, it relies heavily not only on new films but also on TV shows for streaming platform Disney+. One of the most anticipated projects is ‘Moon Knight’, starring Oscar Isaac.

The series revolves around Moon Knight, aka Steven Grant, who is a vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder (DID). The first trailer of the show dropped on January 17, and it seems like the series will follow the darker path that Marvel has set for this Phase 4.

Presumably like Dr. Strange and The Multiverse of Madness, Moon Knight seems to have aspects of a thriller. Alongside Oscar Isaac, the series will have Ethan Hawke as the antagonist. Here, check out more about this show such as the release date, entire cast and plot.

Moon Knight: Release date

The series will hit Disney+ on Wednesday, March 30. It'll follow previous MCU TV shows including ‘Loki’, ‘What If...?’ and ‘Hawkeye’ to have a midweek release. Also, the show will have six episodes and the duration time of each will be between 40 to 50 minutes.

Moon Knight: Cast

Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight/Marc Spector/Steven Grant

Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow

May Calamawy in an undisclosed role

Gaspard Ulliel as Anton Mogart/Midnight Man

Who is Arthur Harrow in Moon Knight?

According to techradar.com, Harrow is a bit-part villain who only appears in one issue of the comics (April 1985's Moon Knight #2) as a scientist who conducts experiments on human subjects to learn how to permanently eliminate people's pain. However, according to the trailer he will have a more prominent role on the series.

Hawke told The Seth Meyers show (via The Hollywood Reporter): “I’ve based my character on David Koresh”, who was the leader of the Branch Davidian cult responsible for the Waco siege in 1993. In the trailer, we hear Hawke saying to Spector “"unleash their chaos".

Moon Knight: Official synopsis and plot

There are not many details about the plot. However, according to Marvel.com, this is the official synopsis: "The series follows Steven Grant (Isaac), a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder (DID) and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”