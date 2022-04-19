The first three episodes of Marvel's new series ‘Moon Knight’, starring Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawker, hit Disney Plus. Here, check out when the fourth episode will be available on the platform.

Marvel miniseries ‘Moon Knight’ hit Disney Plus in March and fans have enjoyed three action-packed episodes so far. The show, starring Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke, has hooked fans, who can’t wait to know how it is going to end.

The show follows Steven Grant (Isaac) who is a museum-shop employee who starts to suffer blackouts and discovers he shares a body with a mercenary named Marc Spector, who also has the power to transform himself as Moon Knight.

Unlike Netflix, Marvel series on Disney Plus aren’t available to binge-watch and fans have to wait for every episode to drop on the platform. In the last episode, late French actor Gaspard Ulliel appeared as Anton Mogart, a wealthy and dangerous collector of ancient artifacts. Here, check out how to watch the next episode.

When is the next episode of Moon Knight coming out?

As other Marvel shows, releases will follow a weekly schedule. So, the next episode of Moon Knight will be available on Wednesday, April 20th on Disney Plus. The series will have six episodes of 40 to 50 minutes each.

Moon Knight episode release dates and times

Episode 1: Available now.

Episode 2: Available now.

Episode 3: Available now.

Episode 4: Wednesday, April 20 (3 AM ET)

Episode 5: Wednesday, April 27 (3 AM ET)

Episode 6: Wednesday, May 4 (3 AM ET)