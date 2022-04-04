The first episode of Moon Knight premiered a week ago and fans are already loving the new Disney Plus series. However, many people have wondered when the events of this show occur within the MCU. Here, check out the answer.

Moon Knight: When is the new Disney Plus series set in the MCU?

After a long wait, Moon Knight has finally arrived at Disney Plus. The series, starring Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke, focus on Steven Grant, who suffers from a dissociative personality disorder that makes him become a powerful anti-hero called Moon Knight.

The first episode of the series has received positive reviews from critics and fans. “Its entertainment value may wax and wane a bit, but Moon Knight ultimately settles into a mostly enjoyable -- and refreshingly weird -- spot in the MCU firmament,” it’s the general consensus on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, as the show is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many followers wonder at what point of the MCU this show is taking part. And Disney Plus and Marvel have already given an official answer. Here, check it out.

MCU: When does Moon Knight occur?

It seems that Moon Knight takes place some time after the Hawkeye series, which is set on Christmas 2024 after Avengers: Endgame. According to the information, via Gamesradar, Oscar Isaac’s show takes place in 2025.

That means that the show takes place several years after Thanos' snap that erased half of the life of the Universe, also known as the “blip”. Steven Grant/Marc Spectator became an antihero during this time.

When is the next episode of Moon Knight coming out? Schedule

Moon Knight premiered with just one episode. The series will release new episodes on Wednesdays at 3 AM ET/12 AM PT. Overall, there will be 6 episodes in Moon Knight Season 1. Here’s what the release schedule looks like as of now.

Episode 1: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Episode 2: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Episode 3: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Episode 4: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Episode 5: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Episode 6: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Haven't you subscribed to DisneyPlus yet to access exclusive Marvel content? Subscribe at this link. Think no more!