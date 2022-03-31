After many delays, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Morbius finally arrives. This movie should have been released before Spider-Man: No way home but now it hits theaters. Starting with Jared Leto, you are probably wondering is this a good movie? Or where can I stream it? Here, you can find out.

Morbius, is a spinoff from the Spider-Man universe of live-action films and is hitting theaters tomorrow. The COVID-19 pandemic made it possible for the fans to stream the movies at the same time as they were in the theaters. Especially HBO Max, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, Peacock and Netflix all have track records with same-day releases, too.

Morbius, based on a Marvel comic, could be a supernatural horror movie, more specific, a "vampire one," with "mad scientist" flavors. Because it is those archetypes of classic terror that Michael Morbius, played by Jared Leto, becomes, less hidden in makeup and costumes than usual, a man who has suffered from a blood disease since childhood, which keeps him in a state of general weakened and guarantees an early death.

Like so many other comic book movies, Morbius is an origin story for the character. This movie is being released exclusively in theaters Friday, without a subscription streaming option.

What's Morbius about?

The film tells the story of biochemist Michael Morbius, a renowned researcher who even won the Nobel Prize, who has a personal fight to cure himself of an autoimmune disease that keeps him from the beginning of production between life and death.

Where will Morbius be streaming?

Morbius is going to stream first on Netflix. The movie is distributed by Sony, which struck a deal with Netflix last year for all its 2022 theatrical releases to stream on Netflix before they're available on any other service or TV network.

Will it be "free" to stream?

Since Netflix requires a paid subscription ($9.99+ / month), nothing is available on Netflix free.

When is Morbius' streaming release date?

Neither Netflix nor Sony has confirmed a streaming release date for Morbius yet. But Netflix's deal with Sony is what's known as a "pay-one window." Traditionally, movies hit this stage of their release cycle roughly six to nine months after theatrical release.

So if Sony and Netflix stick with this kind of timeline for Morbius, the movie would start streaming on Netflix sometime between October and the end of this year.