Ryan Gosling has added another hit to his already successful career with Barbie’s impressive opening weekend. Greta Gerwig’s film, starring Margot Robbie as the titular doll and the Canadian as Ken, has grossed more than $330 million worldwide.

Gosling’s performance has been universally praised, and he is even getting Oscar buzz for Best Supporting actor. If he gets a nod, it would be his third nomination after La La Land and Half Nelson. But Gosling is more than his acting chops, as he has also tried his hand as director.

His directorial film debut was a 2014 thriller which starred some big names such as Little Women’s Saoirse Ronan, House of the Dragon’s Matt Smith and even his wife Eva Mendes. Here, check out everything you need to know about this movie and where to watch it.

Lost River, Ryan Gosling’s directorial debut: Where to watch it

Gosling started his directing career with a fantasy thriller movie titled ‘Lost River’, which he also wrote and co-produced. It stars Christina Hendricks, Ronan, Iain De Caestecker, Smith, Ben Mendelsohn, Barbara Steele, and Mendes.

The movie follows Billy, a mother of two who lives in a ghostly and deserted city where violence reigns. However, she must do all that she can to get by in a climate of severe economic crisis. The movie has been described as homage to many great directors such as David Lynch, despite not being well-received at the time.

You can watch the film on Kanopy, a streaming service that you can access for free if you have a Library card or if you’re a student. If not, you can rent it or buy it on AppleTV+, Prime Video, Youtube and more.