Mortal Kombat is not only one of the most popular games in history, but it has had several adaptations over the years. One of its latest movies was the 2021 film, which has finally gotten a sequel and will arrive sooner than expected.

The story followed Cole Young, a washed-up MMA fighter who is unaware of his origin and is pursued by Sub-Zero, Emperor Shang Tsung’s top warrior. He seeks to train with Earth’s greatest champions as he prepares to take on Outworld’s enemies.

Production on the sequel has already begun and new cast members are being selected. Several will be returning, while other great actors will be bringing to life some of the iconic characters from the video game.

When will the Mortal Kombat sequel be released?

Simon McQuoid will direct, while Jeremy Slater will be behind the script. As production is still in early development, it is not known exactly when the sequel will hit the big screen.

Who is the cast of the Mortal Kombat sequel?

THR reported that Tati Gabrielle has entered talks to play Jade in the sequel, so it’s likely we’ll see The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress in action. One of the first to be confirmed was Karl Urban (The Boys), who will play the iconic Johnny Cage.

Although not yet confirmed, Lewis Tan is expected to return to play Cole Young, as well as the rest of the original cast. Among them would be Josh Lawson as Kano, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang and Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade.

What will Mortal Kombat 2 be about?

Mortal Kombat 2 will be the continuation of what happened in the first installment, so it will follow a group of fighters who have extensive knowledge of martial arts and are in charge of defending reality in Earthrealm against Outworld.

The original movie is available to watch on HBO Max, so it’s the perfect time to do a re-watch and catch up on the franchise.