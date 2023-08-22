Blade was released in the United States on August 21, 1998. However, it was a flop during test screenings before becoming a successful movie. Blade had to go through heavy editing and some scenes were reshot.

The film’s budget was under $50 million, but despite the post-production problems, it was a hit in the United States and other countries. This led to the production of two other films, Blade II and Blade Trinity.

Wesley Snipes played the role of Blade, not only in the 1998 movie but also in the two sequels. His career began in 1986, and he was already known for his roles in Passenger 57, and Demolition Man. However, Blade was a fundamental part of his success in Hollywood.

Blade (1998) a movie that became a cult

Despite the fact that no other Blade movies have been made with Wesley Snipes since 2004, in 2014 he said that he is completely open to filming more material about the superhero. The 1998 film had a budget of $45m and earned $131.2m at the Box Office.

Blade was created in 1973 by writer Marv Wolfman and artist Gene Colan, though at that time the character was created for Marvel’s comic The Tomb of Dracula. The original character was not supposed to be a daywalker but a human immune to the bite of a vampire.

Before Wesley Snipes, other names came up for Blade, including Richard Roundtree, LL Cool J, Denzel Washington, Laurence Fishburne, and even at one point New Line Cinema wanted Blade to be a white man. It wasn’t until 1996 that Snipes signed on for the film.

Whistler also went through a selection process. The best-known names that emerged were the late Patrick McGoohan and Jon Voight. But in the end, the job went to Kris Kristofferson.

Most of the film was shoot in Los Angeles. Blade and Whistler’s secret hideout and other sets were built at the Redken Shampoo factory in Canoga Park.

It may sound incredible, but the final sword fight between Blade and Deacon Frost was not originally shot for the movie. That scene was added after the test screenings failed.

Another thing that was removed from the movie was when Frost became “La Magra”. He was supposed to have the form of a large blood tide, but during the special effects editing, it was not possible to achieve that effect, and it was cut from the movie.

Jet Li was one of the names considered for the main villain, Deacon Frost, but at that point, he decided to sign on for Lethal Weapon 4, where he played another villain named Wah Sing Ku.

During the movie, Blade’s modified car became the talk of the town for car connoisseurs as he was driving a 1968 Dodge Charger.

The big and fat antagonist vampire named Pearl that Blade tortures with ultraviolet light lamps was not a single actor. It was actually four people moving his head, arms, and one feet.