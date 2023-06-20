Who said superhero fatigue? Marvel’s anticipated series ‘Secret Invasion’ will come out on June 21 on Disney+, and fans expect episodes full of intrigue and mystery. The series will follow Nick Fury’s attempt to stop the conspiracy led by the shape-shifting Skrulls to gain control of the Earth.

Apart from Samuel L. Jackson reprising his role as Fury, Cobie Smulders returns as Maria Hill; as well as Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, Don Cheadle as James Rhodey, and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos. There are also new characters portrayed by Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman, among others.

Of course, at this point of the narrative in the MCU, a lot has happened and you can be totally excused for not remembering much of the timeline. So, if you want to know all the necessary details before the first Phase 5 series, check out what Marvel recommends you to watch ahead of the show.

What to watch ahead of Secret Invasion

Iron Man (2008)

The movie that started it all. The film not only launched the MCU, it also is the first introduction to Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Shield. As well as the idea of the Avengers.

Iron Man 2 (2010)

The sequel also dives into Nick Fury’s role as SHIELD’s director and his relationship with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). It also introduces Natasha Romanoff, AKA Black Widow and Cheadle as Rhodey.

The Avengers (2012)

Apart from being the first time that audiences got to see all the heroes in one movie, Avengers is key to Secret Invasion because it’s the first time that we learn about the Tesseract and highlights Cobie Smulders’s Agent Maria Hill.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Apart from Fury’s relationship with Steve Rogers, this film is important because he discovers that Hydra has infiltrated Shield and fakes his own death. It also references Fury’s wife, who will appear in the new series.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

In the first one, Fury and Maria Hill actually save the day when the Avengers take on Ultron and his Army in Sokovia. Meanwhile, while Fury doesn’t appear in ‘Infinity War’, he does have a post-credit scene which sets up Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel (2019)

Captain Marvel is a prequel where a young Fury teams up with Carol Danvers’ Captain Marvel to deal with the Kree and the Skrulls, which are introduced for the first time. Even including Talos and his daughter G’iah, who’s played by Emilia Clarke in Secret Invasion.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

During the film, audiences believe that Fury and Maria Hill are in Europe helping Peter Parker to deal with Mysterio. However, during the post-credits scene it is revealed that it’s actually Talos and his wife impersonating them, while Fury is on a space station.