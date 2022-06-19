Rotten Tomatoes reviews have become popular with audiences for their way of judging the entertainment industry. Crude, objective and unashamed to give a bad rating to big franchises. Here is a list of the best rated movies you can't miss.

Movies with 100 on Rotten Tomatoes to stream right now

Few showbiz fans don't know what a Rotten Tomatoes rating means. The American website stores tons of reviews of old and new in film and television. Such as Jurassic World: Dominion, which had the worst movie rating of the entire franchise.

Its name refers to the public's practice of throwing rotten tomatoes when disapproving of bad acting, the original inspiration for which came from a tomato scene in the 1992 Canadian film Léolo.

But what does it mean when a film has a 100 rating? Well, the percentage is based on the reviews of the movie aggregated by the website and rated as positive or negative, and when all the aggregated reviews are positive, the movie has a 100% rating.

7 movies with 100 on Rotten Tomatoes

1. Host

Host is a 2020 supernatural horror film directed by Rob Savage. It features a group of friends trying to escape a deadly supernatural force inadvertently spawned during a seance. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Introducing, Selma Blair

It is a deeply intimate and raw portrait of Selma Blair after she is diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and tries to slow the progression of her disease. Available on Discovery+.

3. Mr. Roosevelt

The plot revolves around Emily Martin, who returns to her hometown to say goodbye to her deceased cat and tries to reconcile with her past, while staying with her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend. Available on Netflix.

4. Toy Story

The plot follows a group of anthropomorphic toys, coming to terms with the lack of life around humans, prepare to move into a new home with their owner Andy Davis, his sister Molly and their single mother. Available on Disney+ and Hulu.

5. Before Sunrise

Before Sunrise is a 1995 romantic drama film directed by Richard Linklater and co-written by Linklater and Kim Krizan. The plot is considered minimalist and consists mainly of monologues and casual conversations with extended dialogue as the characters navigate Vienna.

Their contrasting ideas and perspectives on life and love are detailed, with Jesse being a romantic disguised as a cynic, and Celine seemingly a romantic. Also explores time and self-discovery. Available on Hoopla.

6. On the Seventh Day

It's a 2017 American Spanish-language independent drama film directed by Jim McKay. José, a bicycle delivery worker, leads a soccer team of undocumented immigrants from Puebla, Mexico. As the championship game approaches the coming Sunday, José's boss demands that he work that day for a private party. Available on Kanopy.

7. The Dog Who Wouldn't Be Quiet

Sebastian, a man in his thirties, works a series of temporary jobs and he embraces love at every opportunity. He transforms, through a series of short encounters, as the world flirts with possible apocalypse. Available on Amazon Prime Video.