From child star to Emmy-winner actress, Keke Palmer has grown in front of the entertainment industry. At 29 years old, she has established herself as one of the most successful actors, TV personalities and singers of her generation.

After starring in several shows and movies for Disney Channel and Nickelodeon, she transitioned to more mature roles thanks to the series Scream Queens (2015–2016) and the film Animal (2014), as well as appearing in Scream (2019) and Hustlers (2019).

However, most recently, she received praise for her performance in Jordan Peele’s thriller ‘Nope.’ While she is one of the most esteemed entertainers, you might want to know which movies with her you can watch for free. Here, check out three options.

Movies with Keke Palmer to watch online

Cleaner (2007)

This thriller film follows a former policeman who owns his own crime scene cleanup services. However, one day, he suspects that his services are used to cover up a murder. It stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ed Harris and Eva Mendes, apart from Palmer.

Animal (2014)

This horror thriller film follows five friends who decide to go trekking after their plans to go camping fails. However, their trip is ruined when they are chased by a monstrous creature that follows them to an abandoned house.

Joyful Noise (2012)

This musical dramedy stars Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah, and it centers around G.G. Sparrow, who faces off with her choir’s newly appointed director, Vi Rose Hill, over the group’s direction as they head into a national competition.