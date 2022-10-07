Mr. Harrigan's Phone is the new Stephen King adaptation with Blumhouse for Netflix. The streaming platform has added the story to its catalog at just the right time, preparing users for a big Halloween marathon in just a few weeks. Here we tell you all about the film, how to watch it and much more.

Netflix is renewing its catalog and this month was dedicated to release new stories that disturb users and encourage them to make big marathons on Halloween. Now it was the turn of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, the new adaptation (produced by Blumhouse) of the writer and master of horror, Stephen King.

When the production company acquired the rights to the story, it was already known that something big was coming. Said and done, since the production brought together big name actors to bring to the small screen some new terrifying adventures, where the villain is... an Iphone?

The original story is part of the collection of four short novels that are compiled in the book If It Bleeds, published not long ago in 2020. It is not a typical production that will make your hair stand on end, but seeks to get deep inside you and make you solve great puzzles while the suspense creeps under your skin.

'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Release date and how to watch it

The film was released on Wednesday, October 5 and is now available in the Netflix catalog. The horror author has not always approved of the adaptations that have been made of his work in the past because of the great deviations from the original material that they have had in some occasions. The production company did not reveal too many details of the production before its premiere, so everyone was waiting for King's word.

He assured on his Twitter page how excited he was for readers and viewers to see the new material and posted "I've seen a nearly finished cut of Mr. Harringan's Phone, written and directed by John Lee Hancock, and it's nothing short of brilliant. Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell. On Netflix this fall".

'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Cast

Donald Sutherland (The Hunger Games) and Jaeden Martell (It) share the lead roles in the film, as they play the two main characters: Mr. Harrigan and Craig. On the other hand, Joe Tippett appears as Craig's Dad, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Ms. Hart, Cyrus Arnold as Kenny Yankovich and Ivan Amaro Bullon as Sheriff Deputy.

There are several other great actors in the cast but most of them did not reveal their roles until the day of the premiere. Here is the list of the rest of the cast:

Thomas Francis Murphy

Josie Axelson

Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz

Colin O'Brien

Peggy J. Scott

Daniel Reece

Alex Bartner

Alexa Niziak

Caitlin Shorey

Myrna Cabello

Michael Alan Collette

Ashley Szczerbacki

'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Plot

Spoiler Alert! - The story centers on Craig, a teenage boy who gets a job with Mr. Harrigan, an elderly retired man who is his neighbor. The two form an affectionate bond, reinforced by some significant gestures, such as Mr. Harrigan giving Craig a winning lottery ticket for a small sum and Craig deciding to buy him a telephone.

Shortly into the novel, the man passes away and as an effect of his grief, Craig decides to place the phone in a pocket of the clothing in which his friend will be buried. The plot starts to get dark and complicated when he begins to receive messages sent from that same phone.