While many people know MrBeast for his Youtube videos, he is also a successful entrepreneur. Here, check out where his first MrBeast Burger restaurant is located.

MrBeast is known as one of the most successful Youtubers ever, with more than 100 million subscribers and an average of 20 million views per video. He is also regarded as a philanthropist and an entrepreneur, and one of his business ventures is his own burger called, of course, MrBeast Burger.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, opened MrBeast Burger in December 2020.

At first, the restaurant operated as “delivery-only” with partner kitchens, known as “ghost kitchens,” and you can purchase them via apps.

As his website explains, "MrBeast Burger is available for restaurants to prepare out of their existing kitchens as a way to generate a new revenue stream — the menu is accessed only via apps and it is delivered directly to your door.” However, after the success of the product, he finally opened a restaurant.

MrBeast Burger: Where is the physical restaurant?

While the delivery only restaurant used to operate with “ghost kitchens” across the world, with locations in several cities of the US, London and Dubai. The kitchens could be random picks such as Tekila, a Mexican restaurant in Sussex, Atomic Wings in Queens, New York, or a Dirty Bones burger joint in London.

However, after reportedly already making $100 million in revenue from the business, he finally opened up his first physical restaurant. The location picked was the American Dream Mall in Jersey. On his first day, according to MrBeast himself, around 10,000 people appeared to buy a burger.

This could be a Guinness World Record, but it has to be confirmed, as the official Twitter account of the Guinness World Record asked for the numbers. However, one thing is for sure, the MrBeast Burger fever isn’t going down. He also has his own brand of chocolates.