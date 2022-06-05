As a part of the Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the new series ‘Ms. Marvel’ will come out on Disney+. Here, check out the release date, cast and plot.

After the releases of ‘Moon Knight’ and ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, Phase 4 of the MCU will continue with the Disney Plus series 'Ms. Marvel', which stars Iman Vellani as the titular character, which will be the first Muslim superhero of the MCU.

The series will follow Kamala Khan, a 16-year old Pakistani-American girl who is a fan of the Avengers, and particularly Captain Marvel. While she is struggling with school, friendships, love and family like every other teenager, she soon discovers her own powers.

Alongside Vellani, the rest of the cast consist of: Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur. After the introduction of other young characters such as America Chavez in Doctor Strange, it will be interesting to know more about Kamala.

Release date and schedule for Ms. Marvel

The first episode of Ms. Marvel will be released on Disney Plus on Wednesday, June 8. Following the same format as other MCU shows, the rest five episodes will come out weekly on Wednesdays meaning that the series finale will be available on July 13. Here’s the full schedule:

Episode 1 - June 8

Episode 2 - June 15

Episode 3 - June 22

Episode 4 - June 29

Episode 5 - July 6

Episode 6 - July 13

While the response to the first trailer was positive, fans also worried about how the TV version seems to change her powers from the comics. The trailer shows how Kamala gains her powers from bracelets, which seem to be manipulating energy to create things. She says they feel “cosmic.”

In the comics, Kamala is an Inhuman and her powers are more like changing her body form, stretching it or expanding it. Sana Amanat, co-creator of the character who is executive producing the show, told Entertainment Weekly that they took the decision to change her powers because “there are bigger stories to tell.”