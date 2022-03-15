Marvel dropped the first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel. However, fans noted that the powers of Kamala Khan are different from the ones she has in the comics. Here, check out the full story.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding and Ms. Marvel is going to be one of various heroes joining in. The studio released the first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series, which will drop on June 8, 2022. However, fans quickly noted that this version will be slightly different from the one from the comics.

Ms. Marvel, a.k.a Kamala Khan, will be the first Muslim superhero of the MCU. Actress Iman Vellani will play the lead character. The rest of the cast consist of: Aramis Knight (Kareem), Saagar Shaikh (Amir Khan), Rish Shah (Kamran), Matt Lintz (Bruno Carrellli), Zenobia Shroff (Muneeba Khan) and Mohan Kapur (Yusuf Khan).

In the trailer, we see that Kamala is a high-schooler dealing with the same problems as every teenager: school, having romantic crushes, family and bullies. She is a fan of the Captain Marvel and wants to be a superhero… A wish that is granted to her. However, what are the differences with the comic version? Here, check it out.

Ms Marvel change of powers in the series vs. the comics

In the comics, Kamala is an Inhuman, a species created as an experiment by the Kree alien race. According to marvel.co, the Inhumans are a strain of humanity with extraordinary abilities. So, in the comics, Kamala is unaware of this until she’s exposed to a cloud of Terrigen Mist (substance that causes mutation).

When she gets her powers in the comics, she can stretch and expand her body in different shapes, such as Mister Fantastic. However, this isn’t in the first trailer of the series. Instead, Kamala seems to gain her powers from a mystical bracelet.

The bracelet generates purple energy and Kamala can use it for many things, such as walking in the air. It seems like Marvel isn’t making her an Inhuman in the MCU after the 2017 series was a critical disaster.