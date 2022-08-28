Pop star Taylor Swift is competing for five awards at the 2022 MTV VMAS, which are taking place tonight (Sunday, August 28). Fans wonder if she will be attending the ceremony, check out what we know.

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will take place tonight at 8 PM (ET) at the Prudential Center in Newark, and you can watch it on fuboTV (free-trial). One of the biggest nominees of the night is Taylor Swift, who is competing for Video of the Year with “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”.

Swift has won eleven VMAS, including Video of The Year twice with “Bad Blood” (2015) and “You Need To Calm Down” (2019). She has also won Best Direction for “The Man” (2020). This year, the star is also competing for Best Direction, Best Editing, Best Cinematography and Best Form Long Video.

While Swift hasn’t been seen in many awards in the last few years, fans are hoping to see her tonight at the VMAs, despite not being listed as one of the performers or presenters. Here, check out what we know about her attendance at the show.

Is Taylor Swift going to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards?

According to a leak by Twitter account @music_insidius, Swift will be attending this year’s VMAS and she will be sitting alongside Olivia Rodrigo, who helped Swift announce her re-recording of Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

However, there’s also speculation about the possible appearance of Swift and her current boyfriend actor Joe Alywn (Conversation with Friends) at the show’s after party. According to a screen capture by Twitter account @TheSwiftSociety, fans have spotted Alwyn in New York.

On the other hand, many fans think that if Swift is attending the show it is because she has won some of the awards she is nominated for. She is competing for Video of the Year against: Doja Cat’s Woman, Olivia Rodrigo’s brutal, Ed Sheeran’s Shivers, Harry Styles’ As It Was, Way 2 Sexy by Drake feat. Future and Young Thug, and Lil Nas X Jack Harlow’s Industry Baby.