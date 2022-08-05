The MTV Video Music Awards are back with a new edition, new nominees and new Moon Person to give out. Here we tell you who are the next artists that will be performing on August 28th.

The MTV Video Music Awards 2022 are just around the corner. Next Sunday, August 28th at 8 p.m, we will be able to see who will take home the statuettes on MTV. The ceremony will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The nominees for the awards have already been announced and are led by Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, who have seven nominations each. They are followed by Harry Styles and Doja Cat with six nominations, while Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, the Weeknd, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have five each.

One of the most anticipated awards of the evening is Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year. Bad Bunny, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Lizzo are this year's nominees for best artist.

MTV VMAs 2022 announces first performers

Today they released the first round of stars who will be performing for, some for the first time, on the stages of the Video Music Awards 20222. Anitta is one of the artists who will make her debut on the main stage of the awards, she will present Envolver, her new single, with which she made a place in the Guinness Book of World Records as the first Latin artist to reach number 1 on Spotify.

J Balvin and Panic! at the Disco are others who will be presenting their songs to the audience that day. Balvin will present his new song, Nivel de Perreo, with Ryan Castro. The artist is aiming to win his 6th Moon Person for Best Latin. The duo, Marshmello and Khalid, are also part of the first batch of artists to attend. The producer and DJ will perform a televised performance of their recent collaboration, Numb.