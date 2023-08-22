Dua Lipa was born on August 22, 1995 in London, the capital of the United Kingdom. She is also an Albanian citizen, as her parents are Kosovar Albanians. She began her career during the second decade of the 21st century.

She cautiously starting out in the music industry by uploading personal content to YouTube, SoundCloud, and other platforms. In 2013, she signed with Tap Management.

In 2014, she signed with Warner Bros. Records, and it was through this contract that many more people around the world began to know her mezzo-soprano vocal range.

10 interesting facts about Dua Lipa’ career and life

Her first album in 2017 was a resounding success, but mostly in the United Kingdom, where she had a total of 720,505 sales. In the United States, it barely reached 92,000 copies sold.

During her first management contract in 2013, she didn’t really have a salary and had to continue working in a restaurant as a waitress.

Ed Millett, her former manager, revealed that one of the reasons she signed with Warner Bros. Records in 2014 was that the company did not have another woman of her caliber singing pop.

Although she hasn’t been as well known in the United States as she is in the UK, her first single was produced by two Americans, Emile Haynie and Andrew Wyatt.

She helped Sean Paul break a personal YouTube record, as she was featured on his song “No Lie” in 2016, which became his most-streamed song of his career.

So far, her only singles that have been close to being number one on the Billboard Hot 100 were “Levitating” (2020) and “Don’t Start Now” (2019), both of which peaked at number two.

Calvin Harris is the only artist to have appeared in two of her music videos, the most recent being “Potion” with Young Thug in 2022, and the first time being “One Kiss” in 2018.

So far, all of her songs have been co-written with other people in the industry, with a few exceptions where Dua Lipa and only one other co-writer were the only ones to collaborate on the song, such as “For Julian” (with Eg White), “Running” (with Andrew Wyatt), and “Thinking ‘Bout You” (with Adam Argyle).

Dua Lipa has said several times that she has multiple influences for her music style, including Nelly Furtado, Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper, Gwen Stefani, Madonna, Outkast, just to name a few.

In 2023, she was the voice that gave life to the song “Dance the Night” which is part of the soundtrack of the hit movie “Barbie”.