Muted, also known as El Silencio, is a Spanish Netflix original series from Aitor Gabilondo. It’s been in most-watched lists on the platform since its release, alongside other popular titles such as ‘XO, Kitty’ or ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.’

The series follows a young man named Sergio, who is released from a juvenile detention center after serving a six-year sentence for killing his parents. However, he has never talked about what happened and now he’s being secretly watched by a psychiatrist who are looking to uncover the truth.

Elite’s Arón Piper stars as Sergio Ciscar. Meanwhile, Almudena Amor portrays Ana, the psychiatrist, Cristina Kovani, Manu Ríos, Aitor Luna, Ramiro Blas, Aria Bedmar, and Mikel Losada complete the cast. After the success on the platform, fans wonder if the show will be getting a second season.

Will Muted have a second season on Netflix?

As of May 22, 2023, Netflix has not announced its plans for a second season of Muted. However, the show is supposed to be a limited series, so it’s unlikely to get a renewal. Also, Season 1 wrapped up most of the major plot threads.

On the other hand, the series received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. While some praised the show’s suspenseful plot and Piper’s performance, others criticized its slow pace and lack of originality.

However, fans of the show can still hold out hope that Netflix will change its mind in the future. Especially as the platform has done so before. For example, The Night Agent was sold as limited series and ended up getting a renewal.