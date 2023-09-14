My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3: Where to stream the first two movies in the US

The “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” movie series is a fan-favorite for the fans of the romantic comedy. Nia Vardalos completed the trilogy with “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,” which just hit theaters in the United States.

As with the first two films, Vardalos wrote and directed the third installment, which brings back familiar faces and introduces new characters to the mix. The star-studded cast includes Vardalos as “Toula”and John Corbett as Ian. While Louis Mandylor, Elena Kampouris, Lainie Kazan, Andrea Martin, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone also return.

In the third film, the story follows the Portokalos family as they embark on a heartwarming journey to Greece for a reunion following the passing of Gus, the family’s patriarch. The movie is dedicated to Michael Constantine, who portrayed Gus and sadly passed away in 2021. If you wish to revisit the first two movies, you can find out where to stream them.

Where to stream ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ movies

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

Available to stream on: Peacock and Max

The first film tells the story of Toula, a woman in her 30s who is still unmarried, much to her Greek family’s dismay. When she falls in love with Ian Miller, a non-Greek man and they decide to get married, cultural differences and overbearing family members lead to a series of comical and touching moments.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016)

Available to stream on: Peacock

The sequel picks up several years after the events of the first film. Toula and Ian are now parents to a teenage daughter, Paris, played by Elena Kampouris. As Paris prepares to leave for college, Toula’s family discovers that Toula’s parents, Gus and Maria Portokalos (played by Michael Constantine and Lainie Kazan), were never legally married. This revelation leads to a hilarious and heartwarming journey as the family plans a bigger, fatter Greek wedding for Gus and Maria.