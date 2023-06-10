My Fault is the new Prime Video hit that has conquered fans, especially those who have read the trilogy written by Mercedes Ron. The film was ranked number 1 in the streaming platform’s world ranking of the most viewed films.

The story follows Noah, who has to leave behind his hometown, his boyfriend, his friends and move to the mansion of his mother’s new rich husband. There she meets Nick, her new stepbrother and they secretly fall madly in love.

It was directed by Domingo González and stars Gabriel Guevara and Nicole Wallace. The 21-year-old actress not only played one of the main characters, but also wrote a song for the soundtrack, called Bella.

‘My Fault’ Soundtrack: Full tracklist

The soundtrack is composed of a wide variety of genres, artists and song styles. There are everything from ballads to reggaeton in different languages. Being a Spanish production, you can hear how many of the scenes are set to Spanish music in the background.

Here, check out the complete list of songs and artists featured: