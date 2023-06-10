My Fault is the new Prime Video hit that has conquered fans, especially those who have read the trilogy written by Mercedes Ron. The film was ranked number 1 in the streaming platform’s world ranking of the most viewed films.
The story follows Noah, who has to leave behind his hometown, his boyfriend, his friends and move to the mansion of his mother’s new rich husband. There she meets Nick, her new stepbrother and they secretly fall madly in love.
It was directed by Domingo González and stars Gabriel Guevara and Nicole Wallace. The 21-year-old actress not only played one of the main characters, but also wrote a song for the soundtrack, called Bella.
‘My Fault’ Soundtrack: Full tracklist
The soundtrack is composed of a wide variety of genres, artists and song styles. There are everything from ballads to reggaeton in different languages. Being a Spanish production, you can hear how many of the scenes are set to Spanish music in the background.
Here, check out the complete list of songs and artists featured:
- Me Quiero ir – Iusillon
- LA COMBI VERSACE – ROSALIA & Tokischa
- Strange Effect (Killing Eve) – Unloved & Raven Violet
- Sacudete – Gotopo & Don Elektron
- CHIBI – Esty
- Ptazeta: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol.45 – Bizarrap & Ptazeta
- K. – Cigarettes After Sex
- Gasolina 2 (Remix) – ELITE Djs
- Nuestra Cancion – Brunog
- Toro – Aiko el grupo
- Pensar en Ti – Ganges & Natalia Lacunza
- I’ll Wait – Jack in Water
- Tiroteo (Remix) – Marc Segui, Rauw Alejandro & Pol Granch
- 2050 – Samantha Sanchez
- Dirty Diabla – Lapili
- Cosma – Feed the Light
- Joyride (home demo) – Jake Whiskin
- Till Forever Falls Apart – Ashe & FINNEAS
- Memory Lane – Haley Joelle
- Ahora Que Puedo – Eva Ruiz
- Bella – Nicole Wallace