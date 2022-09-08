“Only Murders in the Builidng” star Selena Gomez will have her own documentary for AppleTV+. Here, check out all we know about the film about the life of the singer and actress.

My Mind and Me: All we know about Selena Gomez's upcoming documentary

Singer, actress, producer and businesswoman Selena Gomez will have her own documentary on AppleTV+, the streaming platform announced on September 8. It’s titled “My Mind and Me.” Here, check out all the details.

A Disney Channel alum, Gomez started her career with a role in “Barney and Friends” and then gained popularity among young audiences as the rebellious Alex in “The Wizards of Waverly Place.” She also has a successful music career, with several hits and a Grammy nomination for her Spanish album “Revelación.”

Currently, Gomez is the star, alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin, of Hulu’s series “Only Murders in the Building” and she is nominated for an Emmy as a producer of the show. She also has her own variety series “Selena + Chef” on HBO Max, as well as her own beauty line “Rare Beauty.”

When is ‘My Mind and Me’ coming to AppleTV+?

Apple TV didn’t announce a release date for the film, which will be directed by Alek Keshishian. The filmmaker is best known for being behind Madonna's 1991 documentary “Madonna: Truth or Dare,” one of the highest-grossing documentaries of all time.

The documentary will focus on Gomez’s mental health journey, after years in the limelight. Gomez has been vocal about her bipolar diagnosis, as well as her battle with lupus, an autoimmune disease.

The film will be produced by Lighthouse and Interscope Films, who also partnered with Apple to make the Billie Eilish documentary ‘The World Is A Little Blurry’ in February 2021. Other upcoming AppleTV+’s films include The Greatest Beer Run Ever starring Zac Efron and Causeway starring Jennifer Lawrence.