The romance drama “My Policeman,” starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson, has finally hit Prime Video. Here, check out what’s the inspiration for the film.

Fresh from his role in “Don’t Worry Darling,” Harry Styles leads the romance drama “My Policeman,” in which he plays a character divided between two lovers, played by Emma Corrin and David Dawson, in a time were being LGBTI was punished by law.

The film premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, with the cast receiving an award for outstanding performance, but it came its way to Prime Video on Nov. 4th. While the earlier reactions were positive, the drama has received mostly mixed or negative reviews.

However, the movie, directed by Michael Grandage, hasn’t failed to connect to audiences. The tragic love story at its core is fairly moving, and many fans want to know what is the inspiration behind the film. Here, check out the true story of “My Policeman.”

What is the inspiration behind ‘My Policeman’?

The film is based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts, who was inspired by the real love triangle between the author EM Forster, a policeman called Bob Buckingham and his wife. The affair lasted 40 years, and the ending was almost as tragic as the one in the movie.

According to an article from Roberts to The Guardian back in 2012 while promoting the novel, Forster and Buckingham shared a romantic relationship for 40 years. Per Digital Spy, they met at the Oxford v Cambridge boat race in 1930, and the two grew close.

However, Buckingham decided to marry in 1932 to a nurse called May. Much like the film, Forster became a friend of the couple and they spent a lot of time together. The writer even became the godfather to the couple’s baby.

After the three shared a “triangular arrangement,” May took care of Forster, after the author suffered a series of strokes in the 60s. Then, Forster decided to confess their love affair but, just as Harry’s Tom does in the film, Buckingham denied the accusation and distanced himself from his lover.