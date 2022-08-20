Harry Styles stars in the upcoming drama “My Policeman,” alongside Golden Globe winner Emma Corrin (The Crown) and David Dawson. Here, check out when and how to watch this film.

Harry Styles might be, arguably, the biggest male pop star on the planet. However, he has yet to prove himself as a Hollywood leading man. After making his acting debut with a small role in Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk,” Styles is set to lead two movies this year: “Don’t Worry Darling” and “My Policeman.”

In the first one, directed by Olivia Wilde, Styles will portray Jack, the husband of Florence Pugh’s main character Alice. The trailer dropped early this year, with many people talking about the steamy scenes between the actors, and all the speculation surrounding Wilde and Style’s relationship.

However, in “My Policeman,” Styles will play the titular character Tom, who is married to Emma Corrin’s Marion, while also having an affair with Patrick, portrayed by David Dawson. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts. Here, check out when it will be out and how to watch it online.

Where to watch or stream 'My Policeman' with Harry Styles and Emma Corrin

“My Policeman” will premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, which will be held from Sept. 8 to Sept. 18. The cast have been announced as the winners of the TIFF's Tribute Awards. It’s the first time that the acting award will be presented to an ensemble cast.

However, the film is set to have a limited release in the United States on October 21, 2022. Then, the movie will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on November 4. Alongside Styles, Corrin and Dawson, the cast also consists of Linus Roache, Gina McKee and Rupert Everett as the older version of the characters.

In the novel, the love triangle takes place in the 1950s in Brighton, where it was illegal to be gay. However, while Tom is the main character, the book unfolds from the perspective of Marion and Patrick. The film is directed by Michael Grandage.